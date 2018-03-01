Brothers pull driver from burning car in downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- A driver was pulled from the burning wreckage of his car early Thursday and arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, CBS Los Angeles reports. The car went up in flames in downtown Los Angeles just before 1 a.m. after the driver apparently lost control, overshot the off-ramp, went into the trees and then went back onto the roadway. The car exploded.

Two brothers who witnessed the crash called 911 and rushed to pull the man from the blazing car.

"Smoke was just flying everywhere," said Mike Jamison. "The flames were getting more intense and all of a sudden there was a boom from the engine compartment."

He said his brother was able to get the driver out before the engine exploded again.

The driver was taken to the hospital and later arrested on suspicion of DUI.