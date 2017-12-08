Bros protest L.A. City Council crackdown on house parties

The Los Angeles City Council is cracking down on rambunctious house parties in Hollywood Hills. But party-loving, surfer and body boarder "Chad Kroeger" and "JT Parr" aren't about to accept that without a fight.

On Wednesday, the young men appeared before the L.A. City Council to air their grievances, and their public testimony went viral. Kroeger said he has been in a "state of deep despair" since learning the city is trying to scale back house parties, and Parr said a rager is the most effective environment for people to put aside their differences and "find common joy."

"What up council? My name is Chad Kroeger," the first friend said, taking the podium during a public comments session. "I'm an activist and house party enthusiast. Over the past week I have been in a state of deep despair upon hearing the news that L.A. is trying to outlaw house parties in the Hollywood Hills. I am here determined to stop this future atrocity. House parties were the bedrock of my development as a young man in San Clemente. My first introduction to manhood came when the captain of my water polo team, Boomer Kingsley, asked me to shotgun a tall can of Bud Light in front of the whole squad at his end-of-season bash. Raging at house parties is the truest way..." he says before he is interrupted by a council member.

Then, his friend walked up to speak.

"What up council, my name is JT Parr," he said. "I am also here to defend parties in the Hollywood Hills. People need to put aside their differences and find common joy. There is no more effective environment for that than a frickin rager. This is best exemplified in me and Chad's relationship. We were starcrust. He is surfer, me a body board..." he says before he is also interrupted.

As CBS Los Angeles has reported, the L.A. City Council has approved a draft ordinance to crackdown on problematic residences, subjecting them to escalating fines and penalties. The proposed ordinance would broaden the kind of behavior that could result in jail time for an owner, and establish increasing fines up to $4,000 for repeat violators.

In September, L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer filed criminal charges against the owner and manager of two well-known such "party houses" in the Hollywood Hills, and a conviction would result in thousands of dollar sin fines and even jail time.