3 people killed, 12 hospitalized in Brooklyn house fire, FDNY says

17 hurt in Brooklyn house fire 17 hurt in Brooklyn house fire 02:01

NEW YORK -- Three people are dead and 12 are hospitalized after a home in Brooklyn went up in flames early Sunday.

FDNY got a call about the fire at a home on Albany Avenue in Crown Heights at around 4:30 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames pouring out of every floor when they arrived.

An 81-year-old woman, 58-year-old man and 33-year-old man were pronounced dead after being taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

The dozen who remain hospitalized were being treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

This am, FDNY responded to a 3-alarm fire on 242 Albany Avenue in Bkn. Units arrived and found a 3-story building w/ heavy fire on all 3 floors.

Total of 17 patients, including 3 w/ critical injuries taken from the fire building & 1 FF w/ serious, non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/a06178gihr — FDNY (@FDNY) November 12, 2023

It took over 130 firefighters, EMTs and paramedics to evacuate the building, perform CPR on the most-critically injured and get the fire under control.

"A fire operation like this when you have heavy fire on multiple floors of a building is time consuming to extinguish. We have to stretch multiple hand lines to each floor, a very dangerous operation for our firefighters. At the same time while we're trying to extinguish the fire, they're conducting searches on the floor with the heavy fire and above that," said FDNY Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito.

All three floors of the brownstone were completely charred

The cause of the fire is under investigation, firefighters said.