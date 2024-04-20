At least 3 injured in stabbing at Brooklyn Army Terminal, officials say

NEW YORK -- At least three people were hurt Saturday in a stabbing at Brooklyn Army Terminal in New York City, authorities said.

The New York City Fire Department reports that a call came in just before 5 p.m. for a stabbing that allegedly occurred on a boat.

Police say when officers arrived at Pier 4, they found a 32-year-old man and a 40-year-old man who had each been stabbed in a torso, as well as a 28-year-old man who had been hit in the head with a glass bottle.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The FDNY says two other individuals refused medical attention at the scene.

The circumstances surrounded the stabbings are unknown at this time.

It is unknown if anyone has been taken into custody in connection to the incident.

CBS New York has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.