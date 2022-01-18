1 dead, 5 police officers among the injured in suspected gas explosion in Bronx

A 77-year-old woman is dead after a fire and collapse Tuesday at a Bronx home. Five police officers and three other civilians were injured, the NYPD said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but officials suspect a gas explosion, CBS New York reports. All of those who were injured suffered from smoke inhalation, the NYPD said. Firefighters were searching the rubble for possible additional victims.

"I was in my room, and my mom was the one that came to my room, yelling, like, 'Oh my God, I felt the room shake. Something must've happened,'" a neighbor said.

Video from the scene showed plumes of smoke climbing into the air. Large chunks of the building's façade can be seen strewn about. The structure partially collapsed.

Firefighters were attacking the fire from the outside because they remained concerned about a further collapse.

NYPD investigators will work with the fire marshal to determine the official cause of the blast. There was no immediate indication of any criminality.

Con Edison was expected to shut down gas in the immediate area, City Councilman Rafael Salamanca tweeted.

The incident comes days after one of the country's worst residential fires in decades ripped through an apartment building in the Bronx, killing 17 people, including eight children.

Officials blamed a malfunctioning space heater for that fire, which also injured dozens of residents.