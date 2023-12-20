Watch CBS News
Sanitation truck strikes MTA bus in the Bronx; 13 hurt

By Alecia Reid

NEW YORK -- More than a dozen people were hurt when a New York City sanitation truck and an MTA bus collided in the Bronx on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Bruckner Boulevard and Hunts Point Avenue in the Longwood section.

Police say the sanitation truck driver struck the bus head-on before crashing into a concrete barrier.

Thirteen people were taken to local hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.

New York City Transit said eastbound Bx5 buses and Bx6 buses in both directions were experiencing delays due to the ongoing investigation.

Police continue to monitor traffic in the area.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 10:55 PM EST

