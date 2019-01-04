Britney Spears announces "indefinite work hiatus," canceling new Vegas show, due to father's health

Britney Spears has canceled her new Las Vegas residency and will be on an indefinite work hiatus "to devote all of her time to her family and their efforts to care for her father during his recovery," the pop star announced Friday.

"I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say," Spears wrote on Twitter, sharing an old photo of herself with her parents when she was a child. "I will not be performing my new show Domination. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart."

"However, it's important to always put your family first… and that's the decision I had to make," Spears continued in a second tweet. "A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him."

Spears' father, Jamie Spears, recently suffered life-threatening health issues, according to a press release posted Friday on the star's website.

Spears said in a Friday statement that her family has a special relationship and she wants to be with them at this time like they have always been there for her. "I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for you all," she said.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the show at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM in Las Vegas can get a refund via Ticketmaster.