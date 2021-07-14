Live

Britney Spears approved to hire her own lawyer, judge rules

By Zoe Christen Jones

A Los Angeles judge has allowed Britney Spears to hire her own legal counsel in the fight to remove her conservatorship. Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, will represent the pop star going forward. 

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny also approved resignations from her court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, and the financial group Bessemer Trust that has served as a co-conservator.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

