Britney Spears approved to hire her own lawyer, judge rules

A Los Angeles judge has allowed Britney Spears to hire her own legal counsel in the fight to remove her conservatorship. Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, will represent the pop star going forward.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny also approved resignations from her court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, and the financial group Bessemer Trust that has served as a co-conservator.

