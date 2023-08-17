The British Museum fires employee for suspected theft of ancient treasures

The British Museum, home to the largest collection of artifacts in the world, has fired a staff member on suspicion of stealing and damaging items including gold, gems and centuries-old glass.

Items including "gold jewelry and gems of semi-precious stones and glass dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD," were found to be "missing, stolen or damaged," the museum said in a press release sent to CBS News on Thursday.

Sculptures that form part of the "Elgin Marbles" – taken from the Parthenon in Athens, Greece over 200 years ago – on display at the British Museum in London. Graham Barclay / BWP Media / Getty Images

"The majority of the items in question were small pieces kept in a storeroom belonging to one of the museum's collections. … None had recently been on public display, and they were kept primarily for academic and research purposes," the press release said.

One employee, who has not been named, has been dismissed and the museum is taking legal action against that person. The museum also said it has launched an independent investigation into its security practices.

In an e-mailed statement to CBS News on Thursday, London's Metropolitan Police confirmed there was an "ongoing investigation" of the incident. No arrests have been made as of yet, the statement said.

George Osborne, the chair of the British Museum, said the incident was "a sad day for all who love our British Museum, but we're determined to right the wrongs and use the experience to build a stronger Museum."

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 2, 2017: A hoard of Roman coins from AD 160 on display at the British Museum in London, England. Robert Alexander / Getty Images

More than six million people visit London's British Museum every year and its collection consists of over eight million objects spanning over two million years of human history, according to the museum's website.

The museum is also no stranger to high profile acts of theft.

In 2002, a 2,000-year-old Greek artifact was stolen from a public gallery that had been left unattended by security. In 2017, a Cartier diamond ring was also reported as missing from the museum's collection.