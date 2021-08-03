"Bring Your Own Brigade" in theaters: Where to see new documentary on the "global fire crisis"
In the new documentary "Bring Your Own Brigade," two-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lucy Walker explores the complex roots of what she calls a "global fire crisis."
Walker tackles the impact of climate change, the logging industry and decisions made by communities and homeowners on wildfires.
"Bring Your Own Brigade" will stream on the CBS News app and Paramount+ on August 20. And it will be at the following theaters beginning August 6:
New York City
Los Angeles
The Landmark
AMC Burbank Town Center 8
AMC Promenade 16
Laemmle NoHo 7
AMC Rolling Hills 20
Regency Theatres Directors Cut Cinema
Chicago
San Francisco
Landmark Embarcadero Center Cinema 7
Landmark Shattuck Cinemas 10
Century Regency
AMC Saratoga 14
Rialto Cinemas 9
Washington, D.C.
Seattle
Phoenix
Harkins Theatres: Camelview at Fashion Square
Harkins Theatres: Tempe Marketplace 16
Denver
AMC Cherry Creek 8
Century Boulder
Sacramento
Portland
San Diego
Angelika San Diego
Reading Cinemas Town Square
AMC Mission Valley 20