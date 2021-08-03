"Bring Your Own Brigade" in theaters: Where to see new documentary on the "global fire crisis"

In the new documentary "Bring Your Own Brigade," two-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lucy Walker explores the complex roots of what she calls a "global fire crisis."

Walker tackles the impact of climate change, the logging industry and decisions made by communities and homeowners on wildfires.

"Bring Your Own Brigade" will stream on the CBS News app and Paramount+ on August 20. And it will be at the following theaters beginning August 6:

New York City

Angelika Film Center

Los Angeles

The Landmark

AMC Burbank Town Center 8

AMC Promenade 16

Laemmle NoHo 7

AMC Rolling Hills 20

Regency Theatres Directors Cut Cinema

Chicago

AMC River East 21

San Francisco

Landmark Embarcadero Center Cinema 7

Landmark Shattuck Cinemas 10

Century Regency

AMC Saratoga 14

Rialto Cinemas 9

Washington, D.C.

AMC Georgetown Imax 14

Seattle

AMC Alderwood Mall 16

Phoenix

Harkins Theatres: Camelview at Fashion Square

Harkins Theatres: Tempe Marketplace 16

Denver

AMC Cherry Creek 8

Century Boulder

Sacramento

The Tower Theatre by Angelika

Portland

Living Room Theaters

San Diego

Angelika San Diego

Reading Cinemas Town Square

AMC Mission Valley 20

Salt Lake City

Cinemark Century 16

Chico-Redding, California

Cinemark Chico 14 and XD

Cinemark Redding 14 and XD