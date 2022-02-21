Bride's uncle shot and killed by officer at wedding reception, family says

Police in Florida say a guest at a wedding reception was shot and killed by an officer responding to a disturbance call about a man assaulting other guests. CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV reports the man, identified by police as 39-year-old Daniel Patrick Knight, was the uncle of the bride, according to the family.

Police in Winter Park said he attacked and knocked one of the officers unconscious before he was shot, WKMG reported.

The police department said one officer first spoke to the man who prompted the call for help at the Winter Park Library and Events Center, not far from Downtown Orlando. Police say the man attacked and knocked the officer unconscious.

The altercation "started inside the event center and ended up outside," said Lt. Lisa Suepat of the Winter Park Police Department

A statement from the police said the man attacked a second officer, and during that encounter the officer "discharged his weapon."

"The second officer arrived on scene," Suepat said. "We had an officer on the ground the suspect was approached there was a second physical altercation with the officer and then there was a shooting."

Knight was transferred to AdventHealth Orlando where he later died from his injuries, police said.

WKMG reports that Knight's family released a statement, calling him a "kind, gentle soul."

"His only crime that night was drinking and having a good time with his family. He is not a drinker and works 16-hour shifts nearly everyday to support his family. His niece's wedding was the first day he was able to come out and celebrate in a long time. This shooting was unjustified."

The officers involved in the incident were taken to a hospital, and the officer who shot Knight was placed on administrative duty, according to police. The officers have since been released from the hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.