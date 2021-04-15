This bride's reception got canceled because of the pandemic — so she put on her wedding dress to get the COVID vaccine

Like many brides, Sarah Studley's wedding reception was canceled due to the pandemic. She couldn't wear the wedding gown she got for her big day — but she did't let it go to waste.

When Studley got her COVID-19 vaccination in Baltimore last weekend, she made the moment extra special: She showed up to M&T Bank Stadium in her wedding dress.

She had come to terms with the fact that she wasn't going to have a wedding reception. "It just didn't feel like it was going to be possible to have a wedding that was both safe and fun," Studley told CBS Baltimore affiliate WJZ.

Here comes the bride...to get her vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site! Rather than let the beautiful gown for her pandemic-cancelled wedding reception just hang in her closet, Sarah Studley wore it to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/eeRJvITO51 — University of Maryland Medical System (@umms) April 12, 2021

So, her wedding dress went into the closet, where it stayed until last weekend, when she decided to pull it out for another momentous occasion. "I knew this was the dress I would wear," she said. "No pretty dress should sit in your closet forever unworn."

When she showed up to the vaccine site, Studley became the belle of the ball. "For me, it was a celebration," Studley said. "There were so many low moments during the pandemic, so many things that got canceled, this dress, if nothing else, represents hope."

The University of Maryland Medical System shared photos of her receiving her shot in her white gown, which gained widespread attention online.

Photos of Studley in her dress were even shared on "CBS This Morning," with co-host Gayle King saying it's "a very pretty dress." Studley rejoiced on Twitter, writing: "GAYLE KING SAID MY NAME. SHE LIKED MY DRESS. Okay, that's a wrap. Cannot top this."

"PS: @GayleKingndoes this mean by the transitive property that I'm also friends with @Oprah?!" Studley joked.