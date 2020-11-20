Watch Live: Governor Brian Kemp gives update on Georgia's election results

Governor Brian Kemp will give an update on Georgia's election results Friday afternoon, which will take place an hour after the state's secretary of state certified President-elect Joe Biden as the winner in the state. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters Friday morning that Mr. Biden had definitively won the state, after the state's hand recount was completed on Thursday.

Kemp's press conference will come after a strange series of events Friday afternoon, starting with Raffensperger issuing a statement saying the results had been certified, then making a corrected statement within a half-hour that they would be certified later Friday. He certified the results around 4 p.m., an hour before Kemp is set to hold a press conference on the results.

How to watch Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's press conference

What : Georgia Governor Brian Kemp holds a news conference

Date: Friday, November 20, 2020

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Governor's Ceremonial Office, Atlanta, Georgia

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Meanwhile, President Trump on Friday in tweet accused Kemp and Raffensperger of refusing to "let us look at signatures which would expose hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots" which he alleged would give the "Republican Party and me, David Perdue, and perhaps Kelly Loeffler, a BIG VICTORY."

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

"Why won't they do it, and why are they so fast to certify a meaningless tally?" Mr. Trump tweeted.

Since the results of the hand recount were still within the 0.5% margin, the Trump campaign may request another recount within two business days. If the Trump campaign does ask for another recount, it will be a machine recount.

Georgia was one of five states Mr. Biden flipped from Mr. Trump's 2016 victory. The state has not voted to send a Democrat to the White House since former President Bill Clinton won it in 1992.