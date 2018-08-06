NASCAR chairman Brian France arrested for DWI and oxycodone possession

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. -- NASCAR CEO and chairman Brian France has been arrested in New York's Hamptons for driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone. France was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and held overnight. He was arraigned Monday at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released.

CBSSports.com reports that t he Sag Harbor Police Department issued a release that said France was arrested at 7:30 p.m. local time, not long after Chase Elliott secured his first career win in the NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen.

#BREAKING Here is the official press release from the Sag Harbor, NY police department on the arrest of NASCAR CEO Brian France. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/JILGM60EOa — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) August 6, 2018

There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on France's behalf.

NASCAR says it takes France's arrest "as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts."

Police say the 56-year-old France was stopped after his 2017 Lexus blew through at a stop sign.

They say officers saw indications France was intoxicated and found the pills during a subsequent search.

TMZ first reported the arrest.

France has been CEO of the family-founded racing organization since 2003.