British Parliament to vote on Brexit bill

London -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was trying once again to get his Brexit deal passed in Parliament on Tuesday in a last-ditch attempt to avoid extending an upcoming October 31 deadline for the U.K. to leave the European Union. He has repeatedly promised not to delay Brexit beyond the end of October.

The prime minister introduced the domestic legislation associated with his negotiated deal – called the Withdrawal Agreement Bill – for a vote. Lawmakers were also scheduled to vote on a fast-tracked timetable in order to get the bill passed into law before October 31.

Johnson said that if the accelerated timetable isn't approved, he will pull the Brexit legislation entirely and seek a general election, where he would have the opportunity to shift the balance of power in Parliament in his favor.

9 days left



Bills to turn European treaties into domestic law often take several weeks to get through Parliament, sometimes longer. Lawmakers saw the text of Johnson's legislation, called the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB), for the first time on Monday evening. Johnson is asking for them to take no longer than three days to pass that bill into law.

"If Parliament refuses to allow Brexit to happen, and instead gets its way and decides to delay everything until January or possibly longer, in no circumstances can the government continue with this," Johnson told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Leader of the opposition Labour party Jeremy Corbyn called the attempt to speed up the passage of the WAB "an abuse of Parliament and a disgraceful attempt to dodge accountability, scrutiny and any kind of proper debate."

Johnson has already asked the European Union for an extension to the October 31 deadline in a letter sent over the weekend, though the bloc has not yet responded.

Brexit debate alters U.K.'s political landscape

Withdrawal Agreement Bill



Tuesday's vote comes after a failed attempt to get Johnson's Brexit deal passed in a special session of Parliament on Saturday. Johnson had been seeking Parliamentary approval for his agreement with the EU in a so-called "meaningful vote," which was part of what was required for the U.K. to leave the EU and would have allowed lawmakers to agree or disagree with the terms of his negotiated deal.

However, the Prime Minister canceled Saturday's scheduled vote when an amendment was passed. The amendment withheld Parliamentary approval until the legislation associated with the deal became domestic U.K. law. Lawmakers behind that amendment feared that if the legislation took too long to make its way through Parliament, the U.K. could accidentally crash out of the EU on October 31 "on no-deal terms."

Johnson's attempt to hold another "meaningful vote" on Monday was denied by the Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, who said he had his chance over the weekend.

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) and the extended timetable on Tuesday evening.