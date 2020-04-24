Top Navy official recommends reinstatement of fired USS Roosevelt commander

The chief of naval operations has recommended that Captain Brett Crozier be reinstated as the commander of the USS Roosevelt, CBS News has confirmed.

Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Mark Esper had suggested it was possible Crozier's command of the carrier might be restored once an investigation into his firing was complete.

Crozier was removed from his command after a memo he circulated pleading for help from Washington became public. As of Friday, 856 members of the 4,000-person crew on the USS Roosevelt, a Navy aircraft carrier docked in Guam, have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Navy said 112 sailors have recovered and more than 4,200 have moved ashore.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly said Crozier had gone outside the chain of command by not bringing his concerns to his direct superior. Within days, Modly resigned after a recording of him harshly criticizing Crozier was made public.

The New York Times first reported the Navy's recommendation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

David Martin and Mary Walsh contributed to this report.