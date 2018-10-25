Texas woman having breast cancer surgery on Facebook Live

A Texas woman is allowing her breast cancer surgery to be streamed live on Facebook in hopes it will inspire more women to get screened for the often deadly disease.

Last December, during a doctor visit, Sonia Johnson found out she had a tumor in her breast. At that moment she was determined to use faith and positivity to beat the disease, she told CBS Dallas-Fort Worth.

"I will be able to say 'I had cancer,'" Johnson said. "Right now I say I have cancer. Tomorrow I will say 'I had cancer'."

She said she's received dozens of supportive messages from other breast cancer patients and survivors, and hopes her experience will help others facing the diagnosis.

"This patient is courageous. She's amazing," breast cancer surgeon Dr. Allison DiPasquale told the station. "She's putting her body out there for people to say, 'Wow, I'm going to go get a mammogram and make sure I don't have cancer'."

Johnson's lumpectomy surgery is being streamed live on Facebook by Methodist Charlton Medical Center. Surgeons and oncologists will be on standby during the live stream to answer questions.

The surgery was scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. local time (12:00 p.m. Eastern). Click here to watch it live.