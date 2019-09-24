Netflix drops official trailer for highly-anticipated "Breaking Bad" movie

Netflix released the first official trailer for the long-awaited "Breaking Bad" movie Tuesday after giving fans a sneak peak during the Emmy Awards on Sunday. The movie will pick up right where the series finale left off six years ago — and Aaron Paul's character Jesse Pinkman is looking for revenge.

AMC's hit drama ended in 2013 after wanted drug kingpin Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, rescued Pinkman from the hideout of a white supremacist gang where he was being held captive and forced to make meth. Audiences last saw Pinkman crashing through the gates of the complex and cheering his newfound freedom.

But, a very different Pinkman greets fans in the brand new trailer for "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie."

The antihero is first seen hunkering down in a car as police sirens wail by before he knocks on the door of his friend Skinny Pete, portrayed by Charles Baker. Pete appears to take him in, as the exhausted Pinkman is seen sleeping and washing up before staring out a sun drenched window. Pinkman's old friend Badger, played by Matthew Lee Jones, also makes an appearance.

The second half of the trailer shows Pinkman traveling and preparing to take revenge upon an unseen villain, who in the last shot simply says, "You ready?" as the men appear to be engaged in an old-fashioned standoff.

"Yeah," Pinkman replies, before the trailer cuts to black.

White, who died in the show's finale, is notably absent in the trailer. However, speaking in a radio interview in November, Cranston said he would "absolutely" reprise his role as White in a potential movie. Only time will tell if the "one who knocks" will make one last appearance.

The movie, directed by "Breaking Bad" showrunner Vince Gilligan, will drop on Netflix and theaters in 68 cities on October 11, reports The Hollywood Reporter. It will also air on AMC early next year.

See the full trailer below: