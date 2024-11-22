Brazilian soccer legend Marta is on the brink of an NWSL title: "Magic moment for me"

For the last seven years, Brazilian soccer legend Marta dreamed of playing in a National Women's Soccer League championship game.

Things seemed promising when she joined the Orlando Pride in 2017 and made it to the championship semi-finals in her first season. Since then, however, it's been topsy-turvy for the team with star players coming and going.

This year, however, the tide changed in their favor.

After a near-perfect season – they only lost two games and won the NWSL Shield title – the Pride finished at the top of the table and will play for the championship on Saturday.

"(It's a) magic moment for me because I've been in this club for so long and (to) wait for this moment, you know, so it's… I'm just enjoy every single moment," Marta told CBS News on Friday.

The Pride made it to the championship after defeating the Kansas City Current last week. They will face the Washington Spirit for the league title at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City.

The Spirit advanced to the final on a penalty shootout with a 1-1 draw against defending champions Gotham FC in the other semifinal.

"It's so big for me and means so much because I know how, who, how much work I put in this season," Marta said about being in the title game.

Marta – whose full name is Marta Viera da Silva – is considered the greatest female soccer player of all time. She was named the FIFA World Player of the Year six times and holds the record for being Brazil's top goal scorer with 119 goals.

At 38 years old, Marta seems to have found a new lease of life, producing her best season numbers-wise with 11 goals. Only teammate Barba Banda has more.

"This year become like the best year in my club life," Marta said, acknowledging that she continues to push herself to get better at every training. "That's why I probably still can play."

While her playing days with Brazil may be over – Marta told CBS News that while she doesn't want to play in the 2027 Women's World Cup, she will represent her country if they need her – she believes she will continue to play in the club level for a season or two more.

"My history in the club it's not done yet," she said.