Factory employees volunteer to live at work for 28 days, helping to make protective equipment

A company that produces raw supplies for medical manufacturers has risen to the unprecedented challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Not only did Braskem USA ramp up production of their much-needed materials, but the company also designated "live-in" teams who stayed and worked at their facilities for nearly a month.

The Braskem employees who volunteered to live at work did so to protect others and hopefully prevent the spread of the virus to their families. After 28 days on the job, these employees finally clocked out – and the joyous moment was caught on video.

About 40 employees at Braskem USA volunteered to work and live at their Pennsylvania facility for 28 days straight in an effort to meet the demands of the coronavirus pandemic. WPVI

Local affiliate WPVI was there when workers at Braskem's Pennsylvania facility clocked out and waved goodbye – until they return to work next week. Many flashed smiles and peace signs as they departed work for the first time in nearly a month.

"There's been a glow in everyone's eyes," shift supervisor Joe Boyce said in an interview with WPVI. "We've almost been the lucky ones, I'll say for the last 28 days, because I haven't had to stand six feet from somebody. I haven't had to put a mask on."

The team of about 40 workers worked in 12-hour shifts. During work hours, they make polypropylene, the raw materials used to produce a non-woven fiber found in N95 masks, hospital gowns, and sanitary wipes. Occasionally during their off hours, they could watch TV or get drive-by visits from family, WPVI reports.

Knowing they were making a difference in the battle against COVID-19 made the long stay at work worth it. "All the first responders, all the people on the frontlines, we thank you. That's what makes our job easy to do," Boyce said.

In a press release on its website, Braskem called their live-in workers "resiliency teams."

The company implemented several new measures at its plants in Pennsylvania, Texas and West Virginia to ensure they met the needs of their medical manufacturing partners. Facilities in two states utilized resiliency workers, who were provided with onsite kitchens and other supplies. These volunteers are being rewarded with extra compensation, according to Braskem.