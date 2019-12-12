Nashville authorities capture last teen who escaped from detention facility
Authorities in Nashville, Tennessee, apprehended the last of four teens who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in late November, the Metro Nashville Police Department announced Thursday. The other three teens who escaped with 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers were apprehended earlier this month.
Caruthers was arrested at an apartment complex in Antioch, a neighborhood approximately 12 miles southeast of the city, officials said on Twitter. A male and female who were in the apartment with him were also arrested.
Police said they recovered a gun and boxes of ammunition from the apartment. Before his Thursday arrest, Caruthers had been on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted list. He was originally sent to the detention facility on an armed robbery charge.
On November 30, Caruthers and three other teens earned national attention when they escaped the Davidson County Juvenile Justice Center. Surveillance footage appeared to show the teens running through the halls of the facility before they fled out the front door. CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF reported that two employees of the center have been charged for leaving the boys unsupervised while tending to a fight in another area of the facility.
On December 3, police found 16-year-old Decorrius Wright, who is an accused murderer, and 15-year-old Calvin Howse at an apartment complex in a northeast Nashville neighborhood. The pair attempted to flee on foot, but were quickly apprehended, police said. They were not armed.
Four days later, police arrested 17-year-old Morris Marsh. Marsh, who is also an accused murderer, was riding in a car driven by his brother, Rashon Keesee, according to police. The two were driving to meet their mother, Tewanna Keesee. Both Rashon and Tewanna were charged with accessory after the fact, and Rashon was also charged with felony evading arrest.