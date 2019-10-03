Wife of victim says she "sensed" something was wrong before WWII-era plane crash

Windsor Locks, Connecticut — Tragic new details are emerging about the deadly crash of a World War II-era bomber. Seven people were killed when the B-17 crashed Wednesday, including Robert Riddell.

His wife, Debra, shot video of her husband boarding the plane. As the plane taxied, she gave a thumbs up, but she said she had a bad feeling during the flight.

"I just sensed that that plane was going to go down," Riddell said.

Just minutes into the flight, Robert texted her, saying the pilot asked them to buckle up because they were turning back. The plane had lost an engine and crashed while attempting an emergency landing. Robert, a WWII buff, died in the fiery crash.

"He's never going to get to know Zachary," Riddell said, referring to her grandson. "He's only 17 months old. He's not going to remember his grandfather.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board spent Thursday at the crash site. They believe the plane landed short of the runway, tipping to the right before careening into a building and exploding.

Smoke rises from where a B-17 plane crashed at Bradley International Airport north of Hartford, Connecticut, October 2, 2019. Twitter/@TonyArreguin75

"The plane made contact with the approach lights at about 1,000 feet from runway six," said NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy.

In total, seven died in the crash. Six survived, with the help of Air National Guard Chief Master Sargeant James Traficante, who got an exit hatch open, allowing passengers to get out. Traficante is recovering from his injuries.

Retired Connecticut police officer Gary Mazzone, was one of those lost. His son spoke through his grief.

"He was a great role model for me and my siblings. Great role model. Hard worker. Well respected, do anything for you, and I'm lucky," said son Brian Mazzone.