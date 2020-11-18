Watch Live: Georgia secretary of state speaks as deadline looms for hand recount in presidential race

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is holding a press conference Wednesday as election officials stare down a deadline to complete a hand tally of the presidential race in the state. The deadline for the counties to complete the audit is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, ahead of the Friday deadline for state certification.

The hand recount of nearly 5 million votes stems from an audit required by a new state law and wasn't in response to any suspected problems with the state's results or an official recount request. The law requires the audit to be done before the counties' certified results can be certified by the state.

How to watch Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's election press conference today

What: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger holds press conference

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger holds press conference Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Location: Atlanta,

Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The hand count is meant to ensure that the state's new election machines accurately tabulated the votes and isn't expected to change the overall outcome, state election officials have repeatedly said.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Going into the count, Democrat Joe Biden led Republican President Donald Trump by a margin of about 14,000 votes. Previously uncounted ballots discovered in two counties during the hand count will reduce that margin to about 13,000, said Gabriel Sterling, who oversaw the implementation of the state's new voting system for the secretary of state's office.

Once the results are certified, if the margin between the candidates remains within 0.5%, the losing campaign can request a recount. That would be done using scanners that read and tally the votes and would be paid for by the state, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change