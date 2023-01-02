1 officer killed, 1 wounded in Pennsylvania shooting

Allegheny County Police Briefing on Brackenridge Shooting Allegheny County Police Briefing on Brackenridge Shooting 02:32

A Brackenridge police officer was shot and killed and another officer was wounded Monday, police said.

Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said Monday night that police encountered a wanted suspect, identified as 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan, and engaged in a foot chase that lasted several hours. There were two shooting incidents several blocks apart.

In one, an officer was shot in the head and killed, Kearns said.

Another officer was then shot in the leg in the second incident. That officer was transported to a hospital and was in stable condition, Kearns said.

The suspect was wounded, but was able to flee after carjacking a vehicle, according to police. Police said they are on the lookout for a 2014 silver Subaru Legacy with license plate GMA8620. The people to whom the vehicle belonged were not harmed, police said. Police said Swan should be considered armed and dangerous.

Swan was originally wanted for an alleged weapons violation of his probation.

Brackenridge is located in Alleghany County, a few miles northeast of Pittsburgh.