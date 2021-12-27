Cop placed on leave after 13-year-old boy on dirt bike dies during attempted traffic stop

A 13-year-old Florida boy who was riding a dirt bike died Sunday during an attempted traffic stop, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department. The boy was identified by family members as Stanley Davis Jr., CBS affiliate WPEC-TV reports.

Boynton Beach PD said that an officer saw the boy riding the dirt bike recklessly and attempted to stop him, CBS Miami reports. During the attempted stop, the dirt bike went down and the 13-year-old was killed, according to police.

Florida Highway Patrol, which is leading the investigation, said in a statement that the boy "failed to maintain control of the vehicle and collided with the median curb." He was then "ejected" from the dirt bike and "collided with a one way sign that was located in the median." The boy died at the scene, according to FHP.

"Our hearts go out to the family members of this young person, and they can trust that we and our law enforcement partners will be conducting a series of thorough and meticulous investigations into the circumstances of what occurred," Boynton Beach police chief Michael Gregory said in a statement.

At a press conference on Sunday, Gregory said that he had not seen any evidence that the officer's vehicle ever came in contact with the dirt bike. He said that if anybody had evidence or testimony to the contrary, they should contact Florida Highway Patrol.

The officer who initiated the traffic stop has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office will also conduct its own investigation, after which Boynton Beach PD will conduct a separate internal investigation, Gregory said.