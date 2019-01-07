Boy who defied mom to stay up and watch Netflix saves her from late-night fire

A 13-year-old boy who stayed awake to watch Netflix, defying his mom's orders, ended up saving her life. Angela Marie Border said her son, Damir, woke her up around 1 a.m. on January 2 after a fire broke out in their Delaware mobile home. Their entire home was destroyed, but the family was saved.

"I don't know where we (would) be if he listened and went to sleep," Borden wrote on Facebook. "Our house is gone, but we are still standing."

I am so greatful i still have theses too. When the fire happend Rich was on a tow call and Damir was watching Netflix at... Posted by Angela Marie on Friday, January 4, 2019

Borden's husband, Rich, was at work and she was sleeping when the fire broke out. "We (were) told our breaker box was pulling too much outside power causing a spark in an outlet," the mom wrote. She said her son responded quickly and called 911 while she rushed to get on clothes and shoes.

"My husband could have lost is best friend that. Night (sic) and i am so blessed our son is safe," the mom wrote on Facebook. She said she couldn't imagine how it would feel for her husband to come home and discover they hadn't survived.

Two of the family's dogs were found dead, and two others are unaccounted for, according to Delaware Online.

The family has been displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross has given them about $600 for a hotel room, Borden wrote on Facebook. The community is collecting donations to help replace the necessary items the family lost in the tragedy.