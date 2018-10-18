Boy takes mom's BMW on joyride in viral video

A boy from El Paso, Texas, took his mother's brand new BMW on a joyride — and she was livid.

The boy's sister, Liza Compero, shared videos on Twitter showing her angry mom hunting down her little brother. Compero live-tweeted the pursuit of the 14-year-old daredevil (whom she originally identified in tweets as 13) and it went viral.

My 13 year old brother disconnected the WiFi so my mom wouldn’t be able to see her cameras and took her brand new bmw to his gf’s house 🤦🏼‍♀️ I shouldn’t be laughing but damn 😂😂😂 — Lizaconda♛ (@LilaaBites) October 12, 2018

Compero wrote that her brother Aaron disconnected the Wi-Fi so their mother wouldn't see him on their home security cameras. Then the teen hopped in his mom's new Beemer and drove away. He apparently made a stop at his girlfriend's house, then took off again.

Compero and her mom jumped in another car and headed out in pursuit of the underage driver. In one video clip, Liza's mom appears to call another local mother who gives her information. "The moms are all snitches," Compero tweeted.

Then in another video, the mom spots the black BMW on the road and pulls up alongside it. "Pull over NOW!" she screams out the window to her son.

The video then shows her get out of the car, march up to her son in the driver's seat and start hitting him with a belt she brought along with her. This final video received nearly a million views on Twitter. "RIP to my brother," Compero wrote in the caption.

The video has gained widespread media attention and prompted a barrage of comments on social media. Some expressed sympathy for the rogue teen driver, while another said if they had a new BMW like that they'd never let the keys out of their sight.

Worst sis ever. I wud have lied abt the car and called my bro to get back. Poor boy — Umar Ijaz (@UmarIjaz122) October 13, 2018

Let little man live... lmao I don’t have a foreign but I’m supporting this young mans dreams. He can take my car anytime lol. pic.twitter.com/MnwlouzuLn — xdbzfan (@xrollzzz) October 14, 2018

Damn that's worst if had a BMW I'll never let my keys out my sight just cause of this lol — Ricardo (@rizzy8899) October 16, 2018