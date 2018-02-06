Boy, 11, dead after first responders pull him from icy pond in NYC

NEW YORK -- An 11-year-old boy has died after being pulled from an icy pond Tuesday in Queens, CBS New York reports. First responders were called to Queens' Forest Park around 4:05 p.m. where they found the child unconscious in the water.

He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in serious condition.

"It appears that the child went out about 50 feet before the ice let go underneath him and was plunged into the water," FDNY Dep. Chief George Healy said. "There's signs around all these lakes in the city. Again, we implore you to tell your children, make sure they're aware.

"Today, the temperature was well above freezing. The ice is not safe, it's not going to support your weight, and it can have tragic consequences," Healy added.

The FDNY tweeted pictures from the scene showing the thin ice and a warning sign:

We implore parents - make sure your kids know the ice in the city of New York, on these lakes and ponds, is not safe -#FDNY Deputy Chief Healy from the scene at Forest Park #Queens, where a child was removed from the water after falling through the ice https://t.co/hRjTPmZLHn pic.twitter.com/6CD3T9EyaV — FDNY (@FDNY) February 6, 2018

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The boy, identified as 11-year-old Anthony Perez, of Queens, was there with a friend, who ran to get help, CBS New York reports.