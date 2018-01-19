Boy apologizes for phony 911 calls, in touching handwritten note to police

SOMERVILLE, Mass. -- A Massachusetts police department has received a handwritten apology for a series of prank 911 calls from one of the young boys involved. He promised not to call again except in an "emerginsy." The Boston Globe reports that a Somerville police officer was sent to East Somerville Community School last week after several 911 calls were made from a phone in the cafeteria.

The officer found the students responsible and talked to them and their parents.

A few days later, one of the students, about age 10, hand-delivered an apology note, which the department posted online .

The boy said, "I did something bad. I called 911 for no reason."

As a joke last week, a few students made prank calls to 911. Ofc. Isaacs made his way over to the school, he was able to locate the parents of the students and speak with the students about the importance of 911 for emergencies. A student was so sorry, he wrote to Ofc. Isaacs+SPD pic.twitter.com/sij2urLmHh — SomervillePolice (@SomervillePD) January 16, 2018

He said he didn't know why he did it, he was "very sorry" for the prank and recognized that it was "a really bad idea."

He ended the letter by saying, "Thank you for everything you do to keep us safe."