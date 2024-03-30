11-year-old boy shot in head in St. Paul, Minnesota; 2 in custody including 13-year-old girl

11-year-old boy shot in head in St. Paul 11-year-old boy shot in head in St. Paul 00:23

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after they say an 11-year-old boy was shot in the head on Friday night.

Soon after the shooting, officers arrested a 13-year-old girl, who they believe is responsible for the shooting.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 800 block of Pierce Butler Route. The girl was found nearby, on the 100 block of Charles Avenue. She is in custody on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Investigators say they're working to determine what led to the shooting.

On Saturday afternoon, St. Paul police said they recovered two handguns at an apartment on the 800 block of Pierce Butler Route. A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm and negligent storage of a firearm.

The boy is in the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.