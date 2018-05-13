CBSN
CBS/AP May 13, 2018, 6:04 PM

Bounce house with child inside rolls onto California highway

A look at the bounce house involved in this weekend's incident in California.

Loud Labs via CBS Los Angeles

ADELANTO, Calif. -- A child suffered minor injuries after gusty winds blew a bounce house from a California neighborhood onto a nearby highway. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department told the San Bernardino Sun that winds Saturday afternoon blew the bounce house with a 9-year-old boy inside from an Adelanto home onto the highway.

The sheriff's department said the bounce house rolled onto the freeway and struck a vehicle, at which point the child fell out of it.

The boy was taken to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle was unharmed, but police said he was "shook up from the ordeal." 

Witnesses said the strong gusts of wind seemed like a tornado, CBS Los Angeles reports.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News