Bounce house with child inside rolls onto California highway

ADELANTO, Calif. -- A child suffered minor injuries after gusty winds blew a bounce house from a California neighborhood onto a nearby highway. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department told the San Bernardino Sun that winds Saturday afternoon blew the bounce house with a 9-year-old boy inside from an Adelanto home onto the highway.

The sheriff's department said the bounce house rolled onto the freeway and struck a vehicle, at which point the child fell out of it.

The boy was taken to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle was unharmed, but police said he was "shook up from the ordeal."

Witnesses said the strong gusts of wind seemed like a tornado, CBS Los Angeles reports.