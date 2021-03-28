Street named after Botham Jean unveiled in Dallas

A ceremony was held Saturday to unveil the newly named Botham Jean Boulevard in Dallas. The street naming ceremony included a speech from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, who said Jean "embodies the very spirit of what this city is supposed to be about."

"Somebody who was not from here… could have gone anywhere he wanted to but chose to make Dallas, Texas his home," Johnson said. "And didn't just live here quietly… he contributed to this city. He found a church home… and contributed to making Dallas a better city," Johnson said, according to CBS Dallas.

Johnson also proclaimed Saturday as Botham Shem Jean Day in Dallas.

Jean, 26, was shot to death in 2018 by former police officer Amber Guyger, who is serving a 10-year sentence after being convicted of murder. Guyger claimed she mistakenly entered his apartment thinking it was her own.

"The city of Dallas mourns with you," Johnson continued. "We honor your son's legacy, and hopefully this is just a small demonstration of how we feel about the contributions that your son made in the very short period of time that we had him here."

We are proud that Botham Shem Jean chose to live in Dallas. His life was tragically cut short, but he lived the right way, and he continues to inspire others. And now, he is forever part of our city — a pathway for the people of Dallas. #BeLikeBo #BothamJeanBoulevard pic.twitter.com/m8TrH5MRo6 — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) March 27, 2021

Jean's mother Allison said the street name is a powerful tribute and ensures her son is never forgotten.

"Every single Dallas police officer has to say his name. 'Yeah? Where do you work? What's your address? 555 Botham Jean Blvd.' They will say his name," she said on Friday.