Boston Radio host Michael Felger: "Moron" Roy Halladay "got what he deserved"

BOSTON -- A popular Boston sports radio host is under fire for his comments on the death of retired baseball star Roy Halladay.

Michael Felger said Halladay "got what he deserved," and went on a 12-minute rant on the station known as 98.5 The Sports Hub Wednesday afternoon, reports CBS Boston.

Halladay was killed Tuesday when his small plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off Tampa, Florida.

Felger called Halladay a "moron" and pointed to witness video of Halladay, shortly before he crashed, making dangerous dives toward the water.

"Wee, oh, woo, look I just landed on the water, everybody. I'm gonna tweet it. Splat. You're dead, with two kids. Moron," Felger said.

Many people have called online for Felger to be disciplined, including former Red Sox fan-favorite Kevin Youkilis, who said: "Michael Felger has and will always be a low-life behind the microphone!!!"

New York Times culture writer Sopan Deb tweeted, "It really doesn't get much lower than what Mike Felger had to say about Roy Halladay's death. Just awful."

Felger also said, "I can't relate to him. I don't respect him, and to the point now where that guy's the bad guy to me. You've got this family."

The comments from Felger, a man who makes a living making outrageous statements, has grabbed headlines from Sports Illustrated to the New York Post.

But was this too much, too soon?

The Sports Hub has been part of CBS Radio, pending a sale to Beasley Media.

