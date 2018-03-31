Boston firefighter arrested after crashing into cop car and fleeing

BOSTON -- A firefighter has been arrested for allegedly crashing into a police vehicle and fleeing the scene just one day before retiring. CBS Boston reports that 64-year-old Sean Ingram, of Quincy, was belligerent during his arrest Thursday night.

Police say the longtime Boston firefighter allegedly left the scene of a crash on Interstate 93 and expressed his disdain for state troopers during his arrest, calling them "Nazis."

He is charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a collision causing property damage, assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.

Ingram was arraigned Friday, with bail set at $500. He will return to court in June. Fire department officials say they're taking the allegations "very seriously."

Ingram could not be reached for comment.

Mayor Marty Walsh said the city will perform its due diligence investigating the incident.

"Whether you're retired or not retired, when you're a public employee, a public safety personnel, you have to realize you're held to a higher standard," Walsh said on Saturday. "Kids view you as heroes. People view you at the time of need. Whether you're active or not active, retired or not retired, you have to remember that that badge means something. You have to respect people."

CBS Boston reports Ingram, who was paid $117,000 in 2017, is not in danger of losing his pension because this was an off-duty transgression.