Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he has been hospitalized with coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan, a Bollywood megastar, announced to his 43.2 million Twitter followers on Saturday that he is in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited," he wrote on Twitter. "All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

Bachchan is one of the most famous and influential Bollywood actors alive. He has 234 acting credits to his name, according to IMDB, including several scheduled to be released within the next year and half.

A woman watches Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaking during the 'I For India' concert live on Facebook on a television screen in New Delhi on May 3, 2020. - International and Bollywood stars took part in a four-hour online concert on May 3 to raise funds for the battle against coronavirus in India, where the number of cases is surging. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images) JEWEL SAMAD

Variety reports that he has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, confirmed on his own Twitter account that he too has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Bachchan, who is married to Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, did not say whether his wife has also tested positive.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital," he wrote. "We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The family was photographed applauding essential service providers in Mumbai on March 22.

As coronavirus sweeps through India's capital, experts say plans to stop it are "a waste of time"