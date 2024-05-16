Body of Colorado Springs man reported missing found on Mills Glacier Body of Colorado Springs man reported missing found on Mills Glacier 00:20

Officials with the Rocky Mountain National Park say the body of a man who was reported missing from Colorado Springs was found.

The body of Lucas Macaj, 23, was found on Mills Glacier, near the base of Lamb's Slide, according to authorities. Officials believe Macaj took a significant fall as rangers completed an on-scene investigation and recovery efforts. His body was flown to a landing zone in RMNP and was transferred to the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

Macaj was reported missing late Sunday night after attempting to summit Longs Peak earlier in the day. He started from the Longs Peak Trailhead early Sunday, to summit Longs Peak via the Keyhole Route. Macaj was last heard from at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

He sent the text early Sunday afternoon and then stormy weather moved in. People became concerned for his safety Sunday night and the search began on Monday.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office will release the cause of death.