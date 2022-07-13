"I don't believe in failure": Makeup mogul Bobbi Brown on her latest cosmetics line Jones Road Beauty

Makeup artist and entrepreneur Bobbi Brown is making a comeback after stepping away from her namesake beauty brand that some say "revolutionized the beauty industry." Her new line, Jones Road Beauty, launched in 2020 and seeks to create clean, high-grade formulas for every skin type and tone.

"I never thought I was going to do beauty again," Brown told "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday.

In 1995, the mogul agreed to a 25-year non-compete agreement as part of the sale of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics to Estée Lauder, saying that she "didn't know any better" at the time.

"I was in my early thirties and when I did the math on my fingers I said, 'I'm not going to want to work when I'm in my sixties,'" Brown recalled. "And guess what? I launched this brand at 62 years old."

Brown worked for her namesake brand as an employee for more than two decades, but in 2016, she left the line and is no longer affiliated or associated with the company or its branded products. She says she launched Jones Road Beauty the day her non-compete agreement expired.

"I wish I had a hobby. I don't. I love working," Brown said. "I love creating things. I love trying things that I don't know what to do."

The name of her latest cosmetic line, she says, came to her by chance while driving in the Hamptons with her husband, who co-founded the company with her.

"I looked down and I saw Jones Road, and I needed to find a name that was available that day or we would have trouble," Brown said.

And since its launch, Jones Road Beauty has exploded on TikTok, where videos featuring its products have gone viral on different occasions.

"It has really worked," Brown said regarding the social media platform. "It reaches people, great information. It literally quadrupled our business when I went on TikTok."

The makeup mogul says she "doesn't believe in failure" and instead thinks that "sometimes the universe tells you to do something different."

"This will not be my last thing in the world," Brown said of Jones Road Beauty. "I'm in the infancy of the rest of my life."