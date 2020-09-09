Bob Woodward to appear on 60 Minutes in first interview about new Trump book

Two-time Pulitzer-prize-winning reporter Bob Woodward will appear on 60 Minutes in his first interview about the revelations in his new book about President Donald Trump. "Rage" was reported from interviews Woodward was allowed with the president totaling an unprecedented nine hours, in which Woodward says he was permitted to record all of the on-the-record sessions. Viewers will be able to hear the president in his own voice in audio excerpts and Woodward will tell Scott Pelley what he learned in the lengthy and frank interviews on the next edition of 60 Minutes, Sunday, September 13 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.



Woodward spent hundreds of hours with first-hand sources to write his book, which follows President Trump as he confronts the crises of his presidency, especially the coronavirus pandemic and the racial unrest gripping the country. The Washington Post veteran reporter also obtained more than two dozen personal letters the president exchanged with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

"Rage," follows up Woodward's other book about President Trump, "Fear," which was published in 2018. Both are from Simon & Schuster, a ViacomCBS subsidiary.