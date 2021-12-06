Bob Dole to lie in state in the Capitol on Thursday

Longtime Senator Bob Dole to lie in state in ...

Longtime Senator Bob Dole to lie in state in Capitol

Former senator, presidential candidate and war veteran Bob Dole will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, Democratic leaders announced Monday.

Dole died in his sleep at home in Washington, D.C., early Sunday. He was 98. Thursday will be the senator's final trip to the building where he spent 30 years serving in both the House and Senate. Lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda is reserved for prestigious lawmakers and citizens.

Dole was honored by his former Senate colleagues Monday.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell commended Dole's career fighting for food security and those with disabilities. McConnell said Dole was a "genuine hero from Kansas who helped satisfy our nation's thirst for leadership, who was steeped in homespun American values and proud of it."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also acknowledged Dole's patriotism on the Senate floor.

"I always admired his steadfast advocacy for veterans, Americans with disabilities, and his love for his country," Schumer said.

Republican presidential hopeful Bob Dole holds a gas nozzle and says "It's out of gas just like Bill Clinton," as he greets supporters while entering the Kentucky GOP State Convention in Louisville, Ky., Saturday morning, May 11, 1996. Kentucky congressman Harold Rogers looks on at left. AP Photo/Stephan Savoia

Three years ago, Dole gave a salute to former President George H.W. Bush, a fellow World War II veteran, in front of the former president's casket in the Capitol Rotunda. Dole was defeated by Bush in the 1988 GOP primaries.

Dole was admired by members on both sides of the aisle. Before his death, Dole authored a Washington Post op-ed to be published posthumously.

"When we prioritize principles over party and humanity over personal legacy, we accomplish far more as a nation," he wrote. "By leading with a shared faith in each other, we become America at its best: a beacon of hope, a source of comfort in crisis, a shield against those who threaten freedom."

"Our nation's recent political challenges remind us that our standing as the leader of the free world is not simply destiny. It is a deliberate choice that every generation must make and work toward. We cannot do it divided."

Dole's funeral arrangements have not yet been announced, although ceremonies are expected to be held in Kansas and in Washington.

Dole announced in February he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.