Over 30 people unaccounted for after deadly boat fire off coast of Southern California

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

More than 30 people were unaccounted for Monday morning after a deadly fire on a diving vessel off the coast of Southern California. The Ventura County Fire Department told CBS News that there were fatalities, but officials didn't know the exact number.

Fire Captain Brian McGrath told CBS News 34 people were unaccounted for. The U.S. Coast Guard said later Monday morning that 33 people were unaccounted for.

Five people were rescued, McGrath said. One of the five people rescued was the captain of the boat, he said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said on Twitter the boat caught fire while anchored off of Santa Cruz Island. The island is located off the coast of Santa Barbara.

The Coast Guard told CBS News the boat's name was Conception. It's a 75-foot commercial diving vessel.

The Coast Guard said said multiple assets were launched to "assist more than 30 people in distress."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The U.S. Coast Guard launched several boats to help more than 30 people "in distress" off the coast of southern California.  Ventura County Fire Department

First published on September 2, 2019 / 9:25 AM

