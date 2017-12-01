Hunter kills ginormous 600-pound bear in Pennsylvania

RAYBURN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man in Pennsylvania fatally shot one of the biggest bears killed during the 2017 hunting season.

CBS Pittsburgh reports the bear stood 7 feet tall and weighed 600 pounds.

"I would have taken a small one for my first one, but I can't complain about a 600-pounder," said hunter Bo Bowser.

The 25-year-old said he grew up in a hunting family. Last week, after 13 years of trying, Bowser shot and killed his first bear in Valley Township.

"He was down by a creek, so it was nice and loud," said Bowser. "I was able to sneak up on him."

When the bear turned around and looked at Bowser, his reaction was: "Whoa!"

Bowser said it took four shots to take down the bear. He slowly floated the massive animal across a creek, and then called in help to get it to his ATV.

"If we had shot him anywhere deep in the woods, we wouldn't have been able to get him out," said Bowser.

Bowser's friends and dad all pitched in.

"Five guys, 45 minutes to drag it 15 yards," he said.

Bowser gave the meat to some friends. Now, it's at a taxidermist while he figures out whether to have it mounted, which could cost $3,000.

"You can't just put it in the corner of your living room," said Bowser. "It would take up some serious space."

As for next hunting season, Bowser said he'll be back at it, but will keep his expectations in check.

"I mean, I'll never shoot a 600-pounder again," he said. "But, like I said, sometimes luck is on your side."

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says Bowser's kill was not the biggest hunt of the season. The largest bear was killed in Venango County. It weighed 700 pounds.