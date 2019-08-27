"Blue's Clues" original hosts Steve and Joe return in upcoming Nickelodeon reboot

Nickelodeon released a sneak peek of "Blue's Clues & You!" a reboot of the classic children's show "Blue's Clues." The new series will have guest appearances from the original host, Steve, played by Steven Michael Burns and his successor, Joe, played by Donovan Patton.

You're going to need to sit in your Thinking Chair for this news: Steve and Joe will be in the first episode of Blue's Clues & You! Check out this clip as they return to help Josh play his very first Blue's Clues 🐶💙🖍️ pic.twitter.com/qcGgDDv9c0 — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) August 26, 2019

The sneak peek trailer includes a new host: Joshua Dela Cruz. The network announced the show will air in November on Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. In the preview, Josh has a phone on the back of the original "notebook" prop he then uses to call Steve and Joe to help him with Blue.

"You're going to need to sit in your Thinking Chair for this news: Steve and Joe will be in the first episode of Blue's Clues & You!" Nick Jr. tweeted. "Check out this clip as they return to help Josh play his very first Blue's Clues."