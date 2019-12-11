Bezos' Blue Origin set for 12th test flight of New Shepard spacecraft

With better weather expected, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is readying a New Shepard rocket and capsule for launch today on a sub-orbital unpiloted test flight, one day later than planned because of clouds and rain over the west Texas launch site. Fog was a concern this morning, however, and the launch originally scheduled for 12:00 p.m. EST has been delayed.

This would be Blue Origin's 12th test flight in the New Shepard program — and the third this year — as the company works to certify the spacecraft to carry space tourists, researchers and commercial payloads on ballistic up-and-down flights to altitudes above 60 miles.

A webcast of today's countdown and launch will begin 30 minutes before launch.

Assuming clearance to fly Wednesday, the New Shepard's BE-3 engine will propel the capsule to a velocity of more than three times the speed of sound, releasing the ship on a ballistic trajectory that will carry it to an altitude above 60 miles.

NASA, the Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration consider 50 miles the "boundary" between the discernible atmosphere and space while the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale, an international governing body for aviation-related sports and records, puts the threshold at 100 kilometers, or 62 miles.

The New Shepard capsule was designed to exceed both of those standards. Arcing over and falling back to Earth, on-board experiments — and, eventually, people — will experience about five minutes of weightlessness before the capsule plunges back into the thick lower atmosphere, descending to a gentle walking-pace touchdown under three large parachutes.

A file photo of a Blue Origin New Shepard spacecraft blasting off from West Texas on an earlier sub-orbital test flight. Blue Origin

"As we move towards verifying New Shepard for human spaceflight we are continuing to mature the safety and reliability of the vehicle," Blue Origin said in a news release.

The booster for this week's launch will be making its sixth flight in a row. After releasing the New Shepard capsule to soar into space on its own, the booster, falling tail first back to Earth, was programmed to deploy braking fins, restart its engine and unfold landing legs as it neared the ground, settling to touchdown on a concrete pad near the launch gantry.

For New Shepard's 12th test flight, on-board payloads included a NASA experiment to test techniques for using gas mixtures from "common waste" on deep space missions to provide propulsion or life support. Another experiment, built by students at Columbia University, was designed to study the impacts of microgravity on cell biology.

Also on board: two art projects by winners of a competition open to high school and middle school students and thousands of postcards submitted by young people around the world as part of Blue Origin's "Club for the Future," a non profit intended to help motivate students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.