Blind Indian cricket team gives lessons to visually impaired at Maryland camp

Blind Indian cricket team gives lessons to visually impaired in Maryland Blind Indian cricket team gives lessons to visually impaired in Maryland 02:32

BALTIMORE -- The Indian Men's Cricket Team for the Blind made a special visit to The Maryland School for the Blind's Camp Abilities in Baltimore County.

Campers in Nottingham learned a new sport during the blind cricket team's stop along its United States tour.

Camp Abilities is about overcoming adversity, as well as having fun and trying new hobbies.

"I have a condition called CVI and it's a neurological thing that's in your brain," said camper Jack Beckner. "If something comes at me really fast, I won't be able to see it, or if something is close to the same color as something else, I won't be able to see it."

Beckner's visual impairment isn't slowing him down, along with his peers at Camp Abilities, which gives everyone a shot.

"They come here for a week and they are with other peers who are visually impaired and we do all different types of sports," camp director Tim Taylor said.

During the week, the campers were taught baseball, lacrosse and track and field.

But, on Wednesday, they were taught the international sport of cricket by the renowned Indian Men's Cricket Team for the Blind.

"It makes me feel included," said camper Yassin Yafi. "I get to see my friends and people that are like me."

"I would have to play it some more to know if I really like it, but so far, it's fun," Beckner added.

Campers at Camp Abilities are breaking barriers and building confidence one play at a time.

"We all want to do sports and sometimes there are barriers in the public," Taylor said. "Here, we have modifications and adapted equipment and we try to make sure they are successful."

Paralympic soccer player Ethan Kunes will visit the camp on Thursday.