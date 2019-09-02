New photos show married murder suspects who escaped prison van

Phoenix -- Authorities said there are no major leads still in the hunt for a fugitive couple accused of murder in Arizona. The manhunt for 56-year-old Blane Barksdale and 59-year-old Susan Barksdale entered its seventh day Monday as authorities released new photos of the suspects.

@usmarshalsHQ received new photos in the search for fugitives, Blane Barksdale, 56, & Susan Barksdale, 59. These were taken at San Juan County Jail the night before their escape. If you know of their whereabouts or see them call the U.S. Marshals Service or 911 immediately! pic.twitter.com/6Cm5GAGzQX — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) September 1, 2019

The new photos show the suspects at the jail the night before they escaped custody.

The FBI, which is leading the search, and other agencies continue to pore over hundreds of tips. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the couple.

@USMarshalsHQ is offering $10K per fugitive for info leading to the arrest of homicide suspects Blane and Susan Barksdale, who escaped custody Monday while being transported from New York to Pima County, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/bIEFmehhHZ — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) August 29, 2019

The U.S. Marshals Service says Susan Barksdale faked a medical emergency while riding in a prison transport van in Utah Monday. The couple overpowered the two guards, tied them up and put them in the back of the van with a third uninvolved prisoner.

Once the group arrived outside of St. Johns, Arizona, the couple switched to a friend's red GMC Sierra pickup.

The Barksdales were being extradited from upstate New York, where they were arrested in May. CBS affiliate KPHO-TV reports the couple is accused in the death of 72-year-old Frank Bligh in April 2019.