Blain Padgett, Rice University football player, found dead in apartment

HOUSTON -- Rice University has confirmed the death of student Blain Padgett, a player for the school's football team, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports. Padgett was found dead in his off-campus apartment on Friday.

Padgett, 21, was a junior at the university and a defensive end on the university football team. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Rice athletic director Joe Karlgaard said the entire athletic department is mourning Padgett's death.

Thomas B. Shea / Getty

"Blain was a great friend and teammate and the sense of loss is overwhelming to his teammates, his friends, but most importantly to his family, who are in our thoughts and prayers," Karlgaard said in a statement to CBS News.

He added, "We will do everything in our power to provide assistance to our student-athletes in this incredibly difficult time."

CBS Sports writes that Padgett was a key player among Rice's defensive line in 2016 during his sophomore season when Padgett recorded 41 tackles.