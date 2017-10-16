Marvel drops new trailer for "Black Panther"

Marvel has dropped the new trailer for "Black Panther," which revealed more about the superhero show.

The trailer shows star Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, also known as the Black Panther, facing off against villain Erik Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan.

Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, tells T'Challa, "My son, it is your time," while Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia advises him, "You get to decide what kind of king you are going to be."

Fans will get a better look at T'Challa's home country of Wakanda and its technology, as well as car chases and fights from the film.

"Black Panther" will be Marvel's first solo black superhero movie. Ryan Coogler of "Creed" and "Fruitvale Station" serves as director.

"Black Panther" hits theaters on February 16, 2018.