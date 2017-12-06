"Black Mirror" reveals release date, trailers for new episodes

Netflix is making sure 2017 ends on a very gloomy, albeit thrilling, note. The streaming service announced that Emmy Award-winning dystopian anthology series "Black Mirror" will return for a fourth season on Dec. 29.

Season 4 of "Black Mirror" will include six episodes and features actors Rosemarie Dewitt, Jesse Plemons, Michaela Coel and Aldis Hodge, among others. Jodie Foster is directing the episode with Rosemarie Dewitt. One episode will be "Star Trek"-inspired.

Netflix dropped trailers for each episode of the acclaimed series by Charlie Brooker.

"Arkangel," directed by Jodie Foster, stars Rosemarie Dewitt as a mother who tries to keep watch over her daughter. The tagline of the episode is, "The key to good parenting is control."

"USS Callister" is a spoof of "Star Trek" and shows Captain Daly and his crew as they explore the galaxy.

"Crocodile" focuses on the subjectivity of memory and centers on a device that can access people's memories.

"Hang the DJ" features an online dating system that lets you know the expiration date of your relationship.

"Metalhead," the series' first all black-and-white episode, warns "Beware of dogs," and they do not appear to be the warm and fuzzy kind.

"Black Museum" is a museum that boasts items with "sad, sick stories" behind them.