From TVs to iPads, here are some of the best Black Friday deals

More than 116 million people will shop on this Black Friday, the National Retail Federation estimates, and 65 percent of this weekend's shoppers say they want to take advantage of retailers' deals and promotions. Consumer Reports' digital lifestyle editor, Elliot Weiler, shared with "CBS This Morning" some of the best Black Friday deals out there.

Televisions

Samsung 65" NU6950 Smart LED TV – At BJ's and Costco for $650 (originally $750)

"It's a warehouse model, which is called a derivative model. What that really means it may have one or two fewer features than the Samsung model you could buy at let's say, an electronics retailer like a Best Buy. But functionally it did well on our test," Weiler said. "The performance should be close to, if not identical, to the other one."

Sharp 50" 4K UHD Smart LED TV – Door buster at Walmart for $249 (originally: $280-$300)

"You may trade off a feature or two here or there, but the picture performance was quite good," Weiler said. "If you're looking for a guest bedroom or garage, or just a 50-inch TV, that's a really good price."

Appliances

Whirlpool Suite – At Best Buy for $1,899 + $150 Gift Card (originally $2,574)



"I think people overlook that but November, our research shows, is actually the lowest prices to buy major appliances," Weiler said. This suite includes a refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, and over-the-range microwave.

Electronics

Apple iPad (Gold, 32GB) – At Costco for $250 (originally $330)

Don't go to the Apple store for the Black Friday deals. Apple products are rarely on sale, Weiler said, but you can find certain products for a discount at retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy as well.

iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus – Walmart gift card

Not everyone wants – or needs – the newest phones. Walmart is offering a $400 gift card if you head to one of its stores and pick up any of last year's iPhones. These phones are now a year old, so their prices have fallen in recent months. When combined with a gift card, that could make for a great deal. Consumer Reports warns, however: remember to read the fine print.

Amazon Echo Show – On Amazon.com for $179.99 (originally $229.99)

Consumer Reports tested the Echo Show and found it to have good sound quality, excellent versatility, and very good ease of use.

Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player – At multiple retailers for $49.99 (originally $99.99)

This is one of the top performing streaming media devices in Consumer Reports' ratings. It's half off at several retailers including Target, Walmart and Roku.com. The company's flagship streaming player offers great performance and a wide assortment of channels. According to Consumer Reports, this is a great deal and a great product for those looking for a top-performing player with lots of content with all the bells and whistles for a streaming device.

HP Spectre x360 13t 2-in-1 Laptop – At HP.com for $839.99 (originally starting at $1,149.99)

Retailers have recently been selling this higher-end laptop for close to $1,000, so this is a good deal. It's a 2-in-1 convertible, which means you can fold the display around to use it more like a tablet. You can also fold it into "tent mode" to present information to nearby people. The specs, which include a latest-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB solid-state drive, are more than enough to handle everyday tasks like browsing the web, working in Excel and other business apps, and watching high-resolution video. When rating similar models in the past, our testers were largely impressed. With their long battery life and lightweight construction, those laptops made for ideal travel companions.

Beats by Dre Studio3 Wireless – At Kohl's for $279.99 (originally $349.99)

The Beats Studio3 Wireless over-the-ear headphone has solid sound quality and superb noise-canceling performance, according to Consumer Reports. The Kohl's sale price isn't unusual for this model, but the store is throwing in $75 in Kohl's Cash, making the offer a bargain if you have more shopping to do at the retailer.

Find more tips and deals at ConsumerReports.com.