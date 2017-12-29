Two dead, including shooter, in "workplace shooting" outside Long Beach law firm, police say

A shooting in Long Beach, California Friday afternoon left one victim and the gunman dead, the mayor said. Another person was injured.

Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted that the third person who was shot in a law office Friday is hospitalized in stable condition. He says the shooter and a victim are dead in what appears to be a workplace killing.

All three people involved are male adults and employees of a law firm at the location, police said in a press conference.

Video showed people running from an unmarked building shouting about a shooting inside. Police say they received reports of a shooter at 2:25 p.m.

One shooting victim apparently drove himself to the hospital, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Apparently there is mass shooting inside the building. Saw 3 people rushing outside screaming “shooting inside”. Police blocked the area. Shooter still inside. Nothing is clear yet. #LongBeach #California #shooting pic.twitter.com/WQ4X878GCn — Basileus Zeno (@BasileusZeno) December 29, 2017

Long Beach LAW OFFICE SHOOTING 3 shot 2 dead including the shooter at 300 blk San Antonio Dr. 1 victim drove to hospital on their own LBPD did not engage the shooter @KCBSKCALDesk @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/yUtbpcXhLL — stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) December 29, 2017

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.