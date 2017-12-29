Two dead, including shooter, in "workplace shooting" outside Long Beach law firm, police say

Last Updated Dec 29, 2017 9:01 PM EST
A shooting in Long Beach, California Friday afternoon left one victim and the gunman dead, the mayor said. Another person was injured.
Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted that the third person who was shot in a law office Friday is hospitalized in stable condition. He says the shooter and a victim are dead in what appears to be a workplace killing.
All three people involved are male adults and employees of a law firm at the location, police said in a press conference.
Video showed people running from an unmarked building shouting about a shooting inside. Police say they received reports of a shooter at 2:25 p.m.
One shooting victim apparently drove himself to the hospital, according to CBS Los Angeles.
Video showed people running from an unmarked building shouting that there was a shooting inside.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.